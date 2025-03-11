Open Menu

Senator Rubina Khalid Holds Live E-Katcheri, Assures Transparency In BISP Payments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 10:02 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, held a live e-katcheri session at BISP headquarters, addressing concerns of beneficiaries and reaffirming the programme’s commitment to transparency and accessibility.

During the one-hour session, conducted via BISP’s official Facebook account, 38 callers from across Pakistan raised their queries. Senator Khalid assured them that BISP officials have been directed to resolve their issues on priority.

She reiterated that BISP registration is completely free, and no fee is required at any stage. “If anyone demands money for registration, they are deceiving you,” she warned.

She also urged beneficiaries to be cautious of fraudulent messages, stating that only 8171 is the official number for BISP-related communication.

Highlighting recent enhancements, Senator Khalid announced that the Kafaalat stipend has been increased from

Rs. 10,500 to Rs. 13,500, thanking the President and Prime Minister for this financial relief.

She further shared that direct bank accounts are being opened for deserving women to ensure transparent and dignified payments.

She advised applicants to provide accurate contact details during registration to receive timely payment notifications. To prevent overcrowding at payment centers, she emphasized that beneficiaries should visit only after receiving a confirmation message from 8171.

Senator Khalid also clarified that once a survey is conducted, it cannot be repeated for two years, urging applicants to avoid unnecessary visits.

She encouraged beneficiaries to report unauthorized deductions from their stipends immediately at BISP helpline 0800-26477 or the nearest BISP office. “Strict action will be taken against those involved in fraudulent activities to uphold the integrity of the programme,” she assured.

The e-katcheri session reflects BISP’s commitment to ensuring that financial aid reaches the most deserving segments of society without obstacles.

