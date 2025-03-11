Senator Rubina Khalid Holds Live E-Katcheri, Assures Transparency In BISP Payments
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 10:02 PM
Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, held a live e-katcheri session at BISP headquarters, addressing concerns of beneficiaries and reaffirming the programme’s commitment to transparency and accessibility
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, held a live e-katcheri session at BISP headquarters, addressing concerns of beneficiaries and reaffirming the programme’s commitment to transparency and accessibility.
During the one-hour session, conducted via BISP’s official Facebook account, 38 callers from across Pakistan raised their queries. Senator Khalid assured them that BISP officials have been directed to resolve their issues on priority.
She reiterated that BISP registration is completely free, and no fee is required at any stage. “If anyone demands money for registration, they are deceiving you,” she warned.
She also urged beneficiaries to be cautious of fraudulent messages, stating that only 8171 is the official number for BISP-related communication.
Highlighting recent enhancements, Senator Khalid announced that the Kafaalat stipend has been increased from
Rs. 10,500 to Rs. 13,500, thanking the President and Prime Minister for this financial relief.
She further shared that direct bank accounts are being opened for deserving women to ensure transparent and dignified payments.
She advised applicants to provide accurate contact details during registration to receive timely payment notifications. To prevent overcrowding at payment centers, she emphasized that beneficiaries should visit only after receiving a confirmation message from 8171.
Senator Khalid also clarified that once a survey is conducted, it cannot be repeated for two years, urging applicants to avoid unnecessary visits.
She encouraged beneficiaries to report unauthorized deductions from their stipends immediately at BISP helpline 0800-26477 or the nearest BISP office. “Strict action will be taken against those involved in fraudulent activities to uphold the integrity of the programme,” she assured.
The e-katcheri session reflects BISP’s commitment to ensuring that financial aid reaches the most deserving segments of society without obstacles.
Recent Stories
Bilawal calls for federal govt action on KP security challenges
Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal for eliminating substandard medic ..
Senator Rubina Khalid holds live e-Katcheri, assures transparency in BISP paymen ..
Egypt condemns Israel’s decision to cut off electricity in Gaza
India's Byrnihat town tops global pollution list: report
Commerce minister explores investment, trade opportunities at Oman’s industria ..
ATC acquits two in kidnap-for-ransom case
UAE Space Agency completes critical design review for Emirates Mission to Astero ..
Dubai’s luxury transport sector records 44 percent growth in 2024
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM in Paris to strengthen strategic relations
MOCCAE, UOS forge alliance for sustainable future
UAE expresses solidarity with Argentina, conveys condolences over victims of hea ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal calls for federal govt action on KP security challenges2 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal for eliminating substandard medicines2 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid holds live e-Katcheri, assures transparency in BISP payments4 minutes ago
-
ATC acquits two in kidnap-for-ransom case32 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Azam Swati’s interim bail in May 9 cases until April 1532 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrest 7 criminals58 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates official WhatsApp Channel1 hour ago
-
Alhamra receives iconic portrait of Nahid Siddiqui1 hour ago
-
KP govt reshuffles 11 DEOs of Rescue11221 hour ago
-
FPCCI delegation calls on Bilawal2 hours ago
-
Four students caught cheating in SSC Exams, UMC registered2 hours ago
-
AJK President highlights Kashmir issue, HR violations in IIOJK2 hours ago