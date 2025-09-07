Senator Rubina Khalid pays glowing tribute to Pakistan Air Force on PAF Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid has paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on the occasion of Pakistan Air Force Day, lauding the courage, professionalism, and sacrifices of its personnel.

Senator Khalid said the PAF has always stood as the country’s guardian, demonstrating unmatched bravery and skill, particularly during the 2019 Balakot crisis when it gave a swift and decisive response to Indian aggression.

“The PAF’s resolute defense showcased its extraordinary capabilities and its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty,” she remarked.

Highlighting the force’s proud legacy, she said the history of the PAF is replete with courage and sacrifices that continue to inspire the nation.

She also recalled that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, as a visionary leader, played a pivotal role in strengthening Pakistan’s defense capabilities, including advancing the country’s missile technology.

“The valor of the Pakistan Air Force instills pride and a strong sense of security among the people of Pakistan. Recently, our Shaheens once again proved their excellence by securing a resounding 6–0 victory, setting a new benchmark of success before the world,” Senator Khalid added.

She concluded her message by saluting the Shaheens of the Pakistan Air Force and acknowledging their role as the true guardians of the skies.