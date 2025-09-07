Open Menu

Senator Rubina Khalid Pays Glowing Tribute To Pakistan Air Force On PAF Day

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Senator Rubina Khalid pays glowing tribute to Pakistan Air Force on PAF Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid has paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on the occasion of Pakistan Air Force Day, lauding the courage, professionalism, and sacrifices of its personnel.

Senator Khalid said the PAF has always stood as the country’s guardian, demonstrating unmatched bravery and skill, particularly during the 2019 Balakot crisis when it gave a swift and decisive response to Indian aggression.

“The PAF’s resolute defense showcased its extraordinary capabilities and its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty,” she remarked.

Highlighting the force’s proud legacy, she said the history of the PAF is replete with courage and sacrifices that continue to inspire the nation.

She also recalled that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, as a visionary leader, played a pivotal role in strengthening Pakistan’s defense capabilities, including advancing the country’s missile technology.

“The valor of the Pakistan Air Force instills pride and a strong sense of security among the people of Pakistan. Recently, our Shaheens once again proved their excellence by securing a resounding 6–0 victory, setting a new benchmark of success before the world,” Senator Khalid added.

She concluded her message by saluting the Shaheens of the Pakistan Air Force and acknowledging their role as the true guardians of the skies.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

1 day ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

2 days ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

2 days ago
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

2 days ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

2 days ago
 India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

2 days ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

2 days ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan