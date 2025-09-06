Open Menu

Senator Rubina Khalid Pays Rich Tributes To Pakistan Armed Forces On Defence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Senator Rubina Khalid pays rich tributes to Pakistan armed forces on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid Saturday said that the Pakistan Armed Forces and the nation bravely confronted the enemy’s aggression in 1965, setting an unprecedented example of unity and courage.

In her message on Defence Day, Rubina Khalid said September 06 reminds the nation of the values of solidarity, sacrifice, and patriotism.

“On this day, we salute the unparalleled sacrifices of our martyrs and ghazis who safeguarded the homeland with unmatched valour,” she added.

Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized that the way Pakistan’s Armed Forces defended the motherland in the battle of truth has become a symbol of bravery across the world.

“By laying down their lives, our soldiers raised the nation’s head with pride,” she remarked.

The BISP Chairperson reaffirmed that the organization would continue its services for national solidarity and public welfare. She also paid tribute to the Armed Forces for their dedicated efforts in supporting flood-affected people during difficult times.

“The Pakistani nation will always stand shoulder to shoulder with its Armed Forces, and our prayers remain with them at all times,” Senator Rubina Khalid said.

