Senator Rubina Khalid pays tribute to armed forces; urges nation to stand in support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Friday paid a heartfelt tribute to the valiant armed forces of Pakistan, saluting their bravery and steadfast commitment to defending the nation.

"Our armed forces are the guardians of our nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity," she said and added, "We proudly stand behind them in their fight against terrorism and aggression, acknowledging their sacrifices and bravery."

Senator Rubina Khalid strongly condemned the recent aggression by India against Pakistan. "This aggression blatantly violates international laws and human rights," she said. "We urge the international community to take notice and hold India accountable.

Quoting Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized Pakistan's unwavering resolve: "We will endure for a thousand years, unbroken and unbowed, rather than yield to hostility."

Chairperson BISP called upon all Pakistanis to unite behind the armed forces, setting aside internal differences. "In this critical hour, we must present a united front against aggression, demonstrating our resolute support for those who defend our nation," she said.

"We will continue to stand firmly behind our armed forces and the nation's resolve to defend our sovereignty," she concluded.