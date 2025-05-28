Senator Rubina Khalid Pays Tribute To Pakistan’s Nuclear Achievements On Youm-e-Takbeer
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Wednesday said that the entire nation takes immense pride in Youm-e-Takbeer, the day Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power by conducting successful atomic tests in Chagai.
In her statement, Senator Khalid said, “Youm-e-Takbeer is a symbol of Pakistan's resolve, sovereignty, and the spirit of national sacrifice. It marks our commitment to regional peace, justice, and the principle of equality.”
She highlighted that Pakistan’s nuclear achievement is a testament to national unity, public determination, and the sacrifices made by visionary leadership. “The foundation of the nuclear program was laid under the vision of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto,” she stated.
Senator Rubina Khalid paid tribute to both Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for their unwavering efforts in making Pakistan's defense impregnable. She also extended heartfelt appreciation to the scientists, political leaders, and the Armed Forces of Pakistan who contributed to this monumental success.
“Youm-e-Takbeer reminds us that no path is difficult when the determination is strong,” she remarked, adding, “Today, we renew our pledge for a stronger, just, and inclusive Pakistan.”
She urged the nation to channel all energies toward making Pakistan more prosperous, self-reliant, and secure. “The Pakistan Peoples Party will continue to be at the forefront in defending the country's sovereignty, democratic values, and the rights of its people,” she concluded.
