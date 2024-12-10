Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, paid tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's unparalleled struggle for women's economic independence

She announced a series of events at BISP's central and regional offices to honour Bibi Shaheed on her 17th death anniversary, including Quran recitation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday celebrations, and Christmas festivities.

Speaking at BISP Headquarters, Senator Rubina Khalid recalled Bibi Shaheed’s famous words: “Skill is your capital that no one can take away from you.”

She emphasized the transformative potential of skills in reducing unemployment across Pakistan.

Under the Benazir Hunarmand Program, inspired by Bibi Shaheed's vision, 40 semi-skilled individuals from deserving backgrounds will receive international-standard skill training in the program's pilot phase, with arrangements being made to facilitate their employment abroad.

In her opening remarks, Rubina Khalid reflected on the significance of December as a month of both joy and sorrow.

She highlighted the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Christmas festivities shared with the Christian community as moments of happiness.

At the same time, she acknowledged the grief of Bibi Shaheed’s martyrdom, which continues to resonate deeply.

“This December 27 marks 17 years since Bibi Shaheed left us, but her loss remains fresh in our hearts,” she said.

She continued, “To honour her legacy, we are launching a series of commemorative events under the BISP platform”.

Senator Rubina Khalid praised Bibi Shaheed’s dedication to empower women economically, describing her efforts as unparalleled.

She also credited the former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, for declaring women households eligible for financial assistance under BISP.

She highlighted that 9.6 million families are currently benefiting from the program, with the number expected to reach 10 million soon.

The senator underscored the growing international recognition of BISP’s social protection programs.

She recalled how, in its early years, BISP teams traveled to countries like Mexico to learn from their social protection initiatives. Today, countries such as Uganda and others from West Africa visit BISP to study its successes and consider implementing similar programs in their own nations.

Rubina Khalid announced that BISP is actively engaging with international organizations, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Lives & Livelihood Fund, Islamic Development Bank, and other skill training institutions, to introduce high-quality skill training programs for its beneficiaries.

“This movement requires collective effort,” Senator Rubina Khalid concluded. “May Allah Almighty grant us the strength to utilize our resources effectively and contribute to Pakistan’s development”, she prayed.