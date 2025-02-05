Senator Rubina Khalid reaffirms unwavering support for Kashmiri people’s rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, has reaffirmed her full support for the Kashmiri people's struggle for their right to self-determination on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

In a message, Senator Rubina Khalid stated, "We stand firmly with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just cause and will continue to support them in every possible way."

She highlighted that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had raised her voice for the cause of Kashmir at the global level, and Pakistan remains committed to this stance.

She emphasized that the Kashmir issue and regional peace are directly linked to the implementation of United Nations resolutions, urging the international community to play its role in resolving this long-standing dispute.

Senator Rubina Khalid asserted, "The Government of Pakistan, BISP, and the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the oppressed people of Kashmir. We will continue our moral, political, and diplomatic support for their just cause."

She also urged the international community to take notice of the ongoing human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir and take effective measures to ensure the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.