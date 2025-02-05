Senator Rubina Khalid Reaffirms Unwavering Support For Kashmiri People’s Rights
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, has reaffirmed her full support for the Kashmiri people's struggle for their right to self-determination on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.
In a message, Senator Rubina Khalid stated, "We stand firmly with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just cause and will continue to support them in every possible way."
She highlighted that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had raised her voice for the cause of Kashmir at the global level, and Pakistan remains committed to this stance.
She emphasized that the Kashmir issue and regional peace are directly linked to the implementation of United Nations resolutions, urging the international community to play its role in resolving this long-standing dispute.
Senator Rubina Khalid asserted, "The Government of Pakistan, BISP, and the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the oppressed people of Kashmir. We will continue our moral, political, and diplomatic support for their just cause."
She also urged the international community to take notice of the ongoing human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir and take effective measures to ensure the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.
Recent Stories
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip
Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector
Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025
14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches
Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
EU leaders commit to increased defence spending
Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad7 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri’s struggle for right to self-determination remains alive despite suppression attempts; Se ..7 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid reaffirms unwavering support for Kashmiri people’s rights8 minutes ago
-
India using all possible means to suppress Kashmiris: Minister8 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi leads Kashmir Solidarity Rally8 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Abdul Mateen honors Kashmiris' unrelenting pursuit of freedom & self-determination8 minutes ago
-
FIA Lahore arrests two human smugglers18 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day is being celebrated in Chiniot, Bhawana, Lalian18 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz pays homage to Kashmiri people28 minutes ago
-
KP Governor expresses grief over demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan48 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed to remind international community its responsibilities: Amir Muqam58 minutes ago
-
Masarrat Butt, others express gratitude to Pakistan for supporting Kashmir cause58 minutes ago