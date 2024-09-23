Open Menu

Senator Rubina Khalid Urges Youth To Spearhead Transformative Change

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2024 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Monday urged the youth to spearhead transformative change in the country.

She was speaking, as a chief guest, at the Pashtun Culture Day celebrations at Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), Islamabad.

Accompanied by Head of Campus, Khusraw Khan, Chairperson BISP urged students to spearhead transformative change in Pashtun society and Pakistan.

Addressing the gathering, Rubina Khalid emphasized the vital role of youth in revitalizing Pashtun culture's foundational pillars: respect for elders. She also advised the students to utilize social media responsibly for fostering constructive dialogue and community engagement and harnessing education to promote inclusivity, social cohesion, and national progress.

"Pashtun culture's essence lies in its values of honor, and respect. It's crucial for the younger generation to embody these principles,” Senator Rubina Khalid stressed.

Reaffirming BISP's commitment to community development, Chairperson BISP announced opportunities for SZABIST students to contribute as volunteers, furthering BISP's mission and societal impact.

Speaking on the occasion, Khusraw Khan praised Senator Khalid's dedication to empowering marginalized communities and promoting cultural heritage.

