Open Menu

Senator Rubina Khalid Visits Abbottabad Office, Vows To Strengthen Women’s Empowerment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Senator Rubina Khalid visits Abbottabad Office, vows to strengthen women’s empowerment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, visited the BISP District Office Abbottabad Saturday to review its operations and reaffirm the programmes role in empowering women across the country.

During the visit, she inspected the Dynamic Registry Centre, overseeing registration processes and staff performance.

Interacting with beneficiary women, she urged them to remain vigilant about their entitlements. “Always verify and receive your full payment, and report any unauthorized deductions immediately,” she advised, reminding them to visit payment centers only after receiving official 8171 messages.

Senator Rubina Khalid encouraged women to draw strength from the legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, calling on them to embrace dignity, resilience, and positivity.

She emphasized that investing in children’s education was the surest path to a brighter future.

Addressing complaints, she directed staff to resolve beneficiaries’ issues promptly and assured that matters requiring higher-level intervention would be taken up at the policy level.

She also called for awareness campaigns to ensure eligible women are not left behind during re-certification.

Noting the challenges posed by the current office location, the Chairperson ordered that the BISP Abbottabad office be relocated to a more accessible site to facilitate beneficiaries.

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

55 minutes ago
 European leaders welcome President Trump’s effor ..

European leaders welcome President Trump’s efforts to end war in Ukraine

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever ..

MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students

2 hours ago
 Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

2 hours ago
 Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakist ..

Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

5 hours ago
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Pu ..

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain

6 hours ago
 Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu ..

Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..

6 hours ago
 Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli stri ..

Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

7 hours ago
 Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy ra ..

Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods

7 hours ago
 Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very ..

Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan