Senator Rubina Khalid visits Abbottabad Office, vows to strengthen women’s empowerment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, visited the BISP District Office Abbottabad Saturday to review its operations and reaffirm the programmes role in empowering women across the country.

During the visit, she inspected the Dynamic Registry Centre, overseeing registration processes and staff performance.

Interacting with beneficiary women, she urged them to remain vigilant about their entitlements. “Always verify and receive your full payment, and report any unauthorized deductions immediately,” she advised, reminding them to visit payment centers only after receiving official 8171 messages.

Senator Rubina Khalid encouraged women to draw strength from the legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, calling on them to embrace dignity, resilience, and positivity.

She emphasized that investing in children’s education was the surest path to a brighter future.

Addressing complaints, she directed staff to resolve beneficiaries’ issues promptly and assured that matters requiring higher-level intervention would be taken up at the policy level.

She also called for awareness campaigns to ensure eligible women are not left behind during re-certification.

Noting the challenges posed by the current office location, the Chairperson ordered that the BISP Abbottabad office be relocated to a more accessible site to facilitate beneficiaries.