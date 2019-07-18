UrduPoint.com
Senator Rubina Khalid Wants Prevention Of Technology Misuse After Gold Rumours

Senator Rubina Khalid wants prevention of technology misuse after gold rumours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th July, 2019) PPP Senator Rubina Khalid has taken action to prevent the misuse of technology and social media to spread false news.A post on social media had gone viral claiming that 560kg gold was found at her residence.

The senator denied the allegation. "If I had this much gold, I could have benefited from the amnesty scheme," she said.Senator Khalid remarked that if the gold had been recovered from her house, then it should be given to the IMF so that they can return their loans.

Being the chairperson of the Senate's Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications, she expressed concern over misuse of social media during a meeting.She told the committee how she made a complaint with the relevant department when a page was uploaded on social media that said a huge quantity of gold had been recovered from her home.

Senator Rehman Malik agreed that they needed to curb the increasing trend of false news on social media by making legislation. He complained of receiving large number of �wrong' messages on his mobile phone.The committee decided to form a three-member subcommittee.

The subcommittee was directed to submit a report within one week with suggestions of what legislative and administrative measures could be used with the help of the FIA's Cyber Crime wing.The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairperson informed the committee that 8,800,000 mobile phones are still not registered in the system and that 12,000 child pornography websites were blocked.An accountability court is expected to indict Senator Khalid among four others in a corruption reference on July 23.

The case is being heard by Judge Muhammad Bashir.NAB has accused Senator Khalid, former Lok Virsa executive director Mazharul Islam, Cosmos Production CEO Tabinda Zafar, and Muhammad Shafique of causing Rs30.3 million loss to the national exchequer through illegal appointments and contracts.

The bureau alleged that they also embezzled the Lok Virsa funds.The reference against them was filed on July 1. Khalid is the ex-chief executive of Cosmos Production, according to the bureau.NAB said that Mazharul islam misused his authority and illegally extended the contracts in favour of Cosmos Production "in connivance with" Senator Khalid and Dr Zafar.

