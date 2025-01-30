Open Menu

Senator Rubina Reviews Facilities At BISP Center Bara, Announces Raise In Assistance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Senator Rubina Khalid, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Thursday said that Benazir Hunarmand Programme is in its final stages.u

During her visit to the BISP Center in Bara in Khyber district, she stated the initiative aims at empowering women by enhancing their skills, enabling them to become financially independent and contribute to the country's economy.

She also announced an increase in BISP's financial assistance, raising the amount from Rs. 10,500 to Rs. 13,500. Additionally, allocations for the Nashonuma Programme and educational scholarships have also been increased.

Senator Rubina Khalid inspected the facilities and interacted with women present at the center to listen to their concerns.

She expressed dissatisfaction over public complaints and reprimanded the staff, directing them to perform their duties with honesty and dedication.

Speaking to the media, she described BISP as one of the country's largest welfare programs, benefiting millions of underprivileged families and women across Pakistan.

She further announced the launch of a mobile survey in remote and underprivileged areas of Khyber District to ensure that more deserving women benefit from the program.

She was accompanied by PPP Khyber District President Farhad Shabab, former Tehsil Chairman candidate Dr. Sher Shah, senior leaders Wilayat Afridi, Javed Afridi, Shams Afridi, Ikram Ullah, and members of the People's Students Federation.

