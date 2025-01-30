Senator Rubina Reviews Facilities At BISP Center Bara, Announces Raise In Assistance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Senator Rubina Khalid, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Thursday said that Benazir Hunarmand Programme is in its final stages.u
During her visit to the BISP Center in Bara in Khyber district, she stated the initiative aims at empowering women by enhancing their skills, enabling them to become financially independent and contribute to the country's economy.
She also announced an increase in BISP's financial assistance, raising the amount from Rs. 10,500 to Rs. 13,500. Additionally, allocations for the Nashonuma Programme and educational scholarships have also been increased.
Senator Rubina Khalid inspected the facilities and interacted with women present at the center to listen to their concerns.
She expressed dissatisfaction over public complaints and reprimanded the staff, directing them to perform their duties with honesty and dedication.
Speaking to the media, she described BISP as one of the country's largest welfare programs, benefiting millions of underprivileged families and women across Pakistan.
She further announced the launch of a mobile survey in remote and underprivileged areas of Khyber District to ensure that more deserving women benefit from the program.
She was accompanied by PPP Khyber District President Farhad Shabab, former Tehsil Chairman candidate Dr. Sher Shah, senior leaders Wilayat Afridi, Javed Afridi, Shams Afridi, Ikram Ullah, and members of the People's Students Federation.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Middle East’s first $100 million Blue Bond listing by DP ..
UAE, Hungary discuss deepening trade, investment ties
World Governments Summit launches Global Ministers Survey, Best Minister Award
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Uzbek delegation discuss enhancing cooperation
Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebrating decade as world’s busi ..
UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolences over plane, helicopter cra ..
EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 2024
Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography w ..
Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisation law
Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security forces in Sharjah
Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French 'Rafale' fighter jets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 DIGs Prisons promoted to grade-206 minutes ago
-
Missing persons' case not be closed until recovery of all: Justice Kayani6 minutes ago
-
Lecture series "Without data, you are just another person with an opinion" held at IPRI6 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina reviews facilities at BISP Center Bara, announces raise in assistance6 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 78 properties6 minutes ago
-
R A Bazaar solve mystery of body as friends turn murderers6 minutes ago
-
Land Record Officer arrested in Khanewal for taking bribe16 minutes ago
-
CPSP, premier institutions of postgraduate medical education:Murad Ali Shah remarks25 minutes ago
-
KP CM for rehabilitation of drug addicts under Sehat Card25 minutes ago
-
RESOLVE, UCP collaborate to advance space technology in Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
PTI leader Rauf Hassan’s case adjourned due to missing challan25 minutes ago
-
Kurram admin demands Rs 600m as compensation for damages25 minutes ago