Senator Saeed Ahmad Hashmi calls on former provincial minister Nawabzada Ghazain Murri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Senator Saeed Ahmad Hashmi, the founder of the Balochistan Awami Party, called on former provincial minister Nawabzada Ghazain Murri at his residence on Saturday.

Central Information Secretary BAP Chaudhry Shabir Ahmed said both leaders discussed the political situation and agreed to continue contact and consultations.