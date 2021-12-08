UrduPoint.com

Senator Saifullah Nyazee Condoles Sad Demise Of Dr. Abdul Hassan Ansari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:11 PM

Senator Saifullah Nyazee condoles sad demise of Dr. Abdul Hassan Ansari

Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the sad demise of central leader and former PTI Additional Secretary General Dr. Abul Hassan Ansari

In a condolence message, Chief Organizer said that he was a kind friend, loyal comrade and in every aspect an asset of PTI, adding that his services to the party were unparalleled and will never be forgotten.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

