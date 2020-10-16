Senator SajjadTuri, MNAs Gul Dad Khan, Jawad Hussain call on PM

Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi and Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Gul Dad Khan and Jawad Hussain called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi and Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Gul Dad Khan and Jawad Hussain called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

Member National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar was also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Faisalabad Khayal Ahmad Kastro also separately called on the Prime Minister.

