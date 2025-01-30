Open Menu

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla Calls For Strengthening Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 11:57 PM

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla calls for strengthening Pakistan-Bangladesh relations

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chief Whip Senate warmly welcomed M.D. Iqbal Hussain Khan, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, at the Senate Secretariat on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chief Whip Senate warmly welcomed M.D. Iqbal Hussain Khan, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, at the Senate Secretariat on Thursday.

Senator Mandviwalla extended his best wishes and emphasized the importance of both nations moving beyond the shadows of the past to rebuild and strengthen their bilateral relationship.

During their discussion, High Commissioner Iqbal Hussain Khan highlighted Bangladesh's interest in exploring the Pakistani market, particularly in sectors such as textiles, cotton, fruits, and tea.

He acknowledged the significant potential but raised the concern regarding the lack of active flights between the two countries.

In response, Senator Mandviwalla assured the High Commissioner that airlines of Pakistan will be keen to initiate flights to Bangladesh, with the possibility of a weekly service.

Additionally, Senator Mandviwalla encouraged the High Commissioner to engage with local chambers of commerce, such as those in Karachi and Sialkot, to further enhance economic ties.

He reiterated that both Pakistan and Bangladesh should focus on strengthening their economic and bilateral relations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Senator Mandviwalla expressed his commitment to fostering greater mutual cooperation moving forward.

Recent Stories

British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahor ..

British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK Presid ..

Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan

4 minutes ago
 CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensu ..

CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses

4 minutes ago
 Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of pass ..

Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military h ..

4 minutes ago
 One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry

One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry

8 minutes ago
 Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country ..

Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee ..

8 minutes ago
No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in W ..

No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in Washington

8 minutes ago
 Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahi ..

Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul

12 minutes ago
 NA body reviews several issues regarding education ..

NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector

12 minutes ago
 RDA holds special session to promote reading habit ..

RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth

12 minutes ago
 CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing eld ..

CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man

12 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan