Senator Saleem Mandviwalla Calls For Strengthening Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 11:57 PM
Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chief Whip Senate warmly welcomed M.D. Iqbal Hussain Khan, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, at the Senate Secretariat on Thursday
Senator Mandviwalla extended his best wishes and emphasized the importance of both nations moving beyond the shadows of the past to rebuild and strengthen their bilateral relationship.
During their discussion, High Commissioner Iqbal Hussain Khan highlighted Bangladesh's interest in exploring the Pakistani market, particularly in sectors such as textiles, cotton, fruits, and tea.
He acknowledged the significant potential but raised the concern regarding the lack of active flights between the two countries.
In response, Senator Mandviwalla assured the High Commissioner that airlines of Pakistan will be keen to initiate flights to Bangladesh, with the possibility of a weekly service.
Additionally, Senator Mandviwalla encouraged the High Commissioner to engage with local chambers of commerce, such as those in Karachi and Sialkot, to further enhance economic ties.
He reiterated that both Pakistan and Bangladesh should focus on strengthening their economic and bilateral relations.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Senator Mandviwalla expressed his commitment to fostering greater mutual cooperation moving forward.
