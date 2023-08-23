Open Menu

Senator Samina Calls On American Political & Economic Chief Shelly Saxon

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Senator Samina calls on American Political & Economic Chief Shelly Saxon

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri and American Political and Economic Chief Shelly Saxon held a vital meeting at the American Consulate on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri and American Political and Economic Chief Shelly Saxon held a vital meeting at the American Consulate on Wednesday.

During a meeting, both leaders discussed various topics, especially women's representation in political parties and being the women's representative of Balochistan Awami Party, general elections, Balochistan politics.

There was a lively discussion about the role of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the party as an emerging political force.

Earlier, American Political and Economic Chief Shelly Saxon welcomed Samina Mumtaz Zehri on her arrival at the American Consulate.

While discussing on this occasion, Shelly Saxon appreciated the political and social services of Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri informed to US Political and Economic Chief Shelley Saxon about the role of women in Balochistan politics and the role of women in the BAP as an emerging political force.

She said that many women have been appointed to high positions in Pakistan including Balochistan in the past and have performed their duties well.

She said that BAP believed in democratic values and the focus of our politics is the welfare of the people and equal rapid development.

Shelley Saxon while speaking agreed that women are the main pillar of any society which cannot be ignored in any case saying that women play an important role in the development of society and no society can develop without the participation of women.

At this occasion Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that providing opportunities for the welfare and development of half of the population of Pakistan, i.e. women, is the most important need of the hour and we have to make a comprehensive policy and take steps to implement it.

Protection of women's rights has been guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan and no society can be strong without the strength of women, she noted.

She further said that our effort would make the women of Pakistan, especially Balochistan, skilled and independent so that they could play a crucial role in the society.

It is a part of social and religious values and here women are allowed to raise their voice for their legitimate rights while living in Islamic values, she said.

