Senator Samina condemns attack on security forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of FC personnel during a terrorist attack on FC Patrol Party in Sangan area of Sibi the other day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of FC personnel during a terrorist attack on FC Patrol Party in Sangan area of Sibi the other day.

Strongly condemning the attack on the security forces, she said that the everlasting sacrifices of the Pakistani forces and the security forces are hurting the anti-peace elements in the country and wanted to convince the enemy that such a cowardly attack cannot weaken the determination of the nation and the brave youth of the security forces against terrorism.

Soon all these enemy elements will come to their end and she further lamented the loss of precious lives in the incident and said that cowardly terrorists would never succeed in their nefarious aims.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that the sacrifices of law enforcement agencies for the country will not be in vain saying that enemies will never succeed in their nefarious aims and the whole nation stands by our security forces, together we will crush the intentions of the enemies.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that we can show solidarity and national unity and unite to foil the nefarious intentions of the enemies from the country. She prayed for the martyrs and early recovery of the injured in the incident.