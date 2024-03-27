Senator Samina condemns Bisham incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Wednesday strongly condemned the killing of 6 innocent people including Chinese citizens in Besham area of Shangla.

In her statement issued here, she said that the incident was a conspiracy to weaken Pakistan-China friendship.

Expressing grief and anger over the incident, she said that the recent acts of terrorism in the country were a systematic conspiracy to destabilize the country, which would not be allowed to succeed under any circumstances.

We are equal partner in the grief of the Chinese brothers and families of the victims.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said Pakistan and China are brotherly countries and the entire nation is mourning the death of Chinese citizens.