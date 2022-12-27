Senator Samina condemns mine explosion during Kahan operation

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Tuesday strongly condemned the mine explosion during the Kahan operation.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Tuesday strongly condemned the mine explosion during the Kahan operation.

In her statement, she strongly condemned the attack and expressed his deep sorrow and anger over the martyrdom of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army who were martyred in the attack.

She said that such incidents of terrorism did not depress the morale of the nation.

Zehri paid tribute to Captain Fahad, Lance Naik Imtiaz, Sepoy Asghar, Mehran and Shimoon who were martyred in the blast.

She said that the brave people who sacrificed their lives for the country are the heroes of the country and their sacrifice would be remembered forever.

She said that cowardly enemies could not shake our firm resolve with such actions, every drop of blood of martyrs would be counted.

The new wave of terrorism across the country, especially Balochistan, was the result of a well-thought-out plan against which the entire nation was united and has a strong determination to thwart the cowardly acts of terrorists, she added.

Senator Samina Zehri said that the determination of the security forces and the nation would not decrease until the end of the last terrorist.