Senator Samina condemns terrorist attacks in Khuzdar, Bannu & various parts of country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Awami Party (BAP) Central Vice President of Balochistan, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Khuzdar, Bannu and various parts of the country.

In a statement issued here, she said,"The terrorist elements are targeting innocent citizens and security forces personnel to please their foreign masters.

We would like to inform that the morale of the Pakistan Army and the people cannot be lowered by such attacks." "The Pakistan Army and other security agencies will eliminate the terrorists from the country," she added.

Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that Pakistani citizens and the Pakistan Army have paid a heavy cost to cope up with terrorism saying that thousands of people have sacrificed their lives so far during the process.

She also expressed deep sorrow and regrets over the loss of lives in terrorist attacks.