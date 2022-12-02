Senator Samina congratulates Gen Asim on his appointment as Army Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Central Vice President Balochistan Awami Party Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has congratulated General Syed Asim Munir on his appointment as Army Chief.

In her congratulatory message issued here on Friday, she felicitated General Syed Asim Munir on assuming the command of Pakistan Army and wished him success.

She said that new Army chief is a brave and professional commander and his life is decorated with services and achievements for the country. She said that General Asim Munir is known as a very courageous and principled officer and his appointment as Army Chief is very welcome for Pakistan.

General Asim Munir has vast experience on the war front and is an able and professional general and has full capacity to deal with all types of internal and external war situations. His appointment will be helpful in protecting the geographical and ideological borders of Pakistan, she said.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri said that it is a great honor to assume the position of the commander of the best and bravest army in the world.