UrduPoint.com

Senator Samina Congratulates Gen Asim On His Appointment As Army Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Senator Samina congratulates Gen Asim on his appointment as Army Chief

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Central Vice President Balochistan Awami Party Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has congratulated General Syed Asim Munir on his appointment as Army Chief.

In her congratulatory message issued here on Friday, she felicitated General Syed Asim Munir on assuming the command of Pakistan Army and wished him success.

She said that new Army chief is a brave and professional commander and his life is decorated with services and achievements for the country. She said that General Asim Munir is known as a very courageous and principled officer and his appointment as Army Chief is very welcome for Pakistan.

General Asim Munir has vast experience on the war front and is an able and professional general and has full capacity to deal with all types of internal and external war situations. His appointment will be helpful in protecting the geographical and ideological borders of Pakistan, she said.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri said that it is a great honor to assume the position of the commander of the best and bravest army in the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan World Army All Best

Recent Stories

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Sw ..

Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Swati

2 hours ago
 Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use s ..

Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use soil against Pakistan: FO

2 hours ago
 COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

5 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

6 hours ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.