Senator Samina Declares Incident Of Burning Wife, Daughter As Unbearable

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 12:23 AM

Senator Samina declares incident of burning wife, daughter as unbearable

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the incident of burning alive his wife at the birth of a baby girl in the Kot Sheikhu area of Punjab

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the incident of burning alive his wife at the birth of a baby girl in the Kot Sheikhu area of Punjab.

It is worrying that such a severe reaction to the birth of a daughter is happening in Pakistan, she, in a statement, said.

She said it was unfortunate that even today there were mentally ill people in our society.

She strongly condemned the incident of burning his wife at the birth of a daughter.

Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that even in today's modern age, there were people in our society who were living a life of stone age and ignorance where women had no place of honor.

"We all have to pledge that as far as possible we will urge the people of our society to live in a straight line and in the light of Islamic teachings and tell the people that islam has given dignity and respect to women," she maintained.

