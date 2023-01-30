UrduPoint.com

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehr Congratulates Newly Elected Body Of BUJ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehr congratulates newly elected body of BUJ

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Monday congratulated the newly elected president of Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) Irfan Saeed, General Secretary Manzoor Ahmad Baloch and all cabinet of BUJ for their success in the elections

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Monday congratulated the newly elected president of Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) Irfan Saeed, General Secretary Manzoor Ahmad Baloch and all cabinet of BUJ for their success in the elections.

In her congratulatory message, she said that the newly elected cabinet of Balochistan Union of Journalists will play an important role in promoting positive journalism in Balochistan.

She said BUJ has always played a vital role in highlighting and solving the problems of Balochistan. We hope that efforts of BUJ will remain continue in the future.

Related Topics

Balochistan All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) condemns ..

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) condemns mosque attack in Peshawar

42 seconds ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused for hara ..

Court awards life imprisonment to accused for harassing SU's student

44 seconds ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls on Kiev to Account ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls on Kiev to Account for Remarks by Zelenskyy's Adv ..

1 minute ago
 Biden, Dutch Prime Minister Rutte Discuss Security ..

Biden, Dutch Prime Minister Rutte Discuss Security Issues in Ukraine, Region - W ..

1 minute ago
 Minister reviews infrastructure readiness for rain ..

Minister reviews infrastructure readiness for rainy seasons

20 minutes ago
 Secy for improving value chain of high value crops ..

Secy for improving value chain of high value crops

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.