Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehr congratulates newly elected body of BUJ

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Monday congratulated the newly elected president of Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) Irfan Saeed, General Secretary Manzoor Ahmad Baloch and all cabinet of BUJ for their success in the elections.

In her congratulatory message, she said that the newly elected cabinet of Balochistan Union of Journalists will play an important role in promoting positive journalism in Balochistan.

She said BUJ has always played a vital role in highlighting and solving the problems of Balochistan. We hope that efforts of BUJ will remain continue in the future.