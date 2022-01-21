Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri expresses grief over Lahore blast

Convener of Sub-Committee of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Friday has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the blast at Anarkali Bazaar in Lahore

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Convener of Sub-Committee of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Friday has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the blast at Anarkali Bazaar in Lahore.

In condolence massage issued here, she expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs saying that the entire nation shares in the grief of the bereaved families and all our sympathies are with the bereaved families and the injured.

She prayed for early recovery of the injured of the blast in Lahore.