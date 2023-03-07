UrduPoint.com

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Tuesday emphasized the need to celebrate International Women's Day by proclaiming a Women's History Week in the Senate of Pakistan.

In a statement, she said the initiative aims to serve as a milestone in the history of the Senate and to highlight the House of Federation's expertise in campaigning for women's rights.

The statement further said that the senator in this connection submitted a resolution in the Senate Secretariat to highlight the significance of women's day.

She proposed to acknowledge the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls saying, "I am humbled to submit this proposal for Women's History Week," said Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri. "It is important to recognize the role of women in shaping our history and promote their contributions in every field." The Senate of Pakistan has always been at the forefront of protecting women's rights, and these proposals demonstrate the commitment of its members to furthering women's empowerment and equality.

