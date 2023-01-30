UrduPoint.com

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri Offers Heartfelt Condolences To The Families Of The Lasbela Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri offers heartfelt condolences to the families of the Lasbela victims

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic accident that happened to a coach near Lasbela on the Quetta-Karachi highway

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic accident that happened to a coach near Lasbela on the Quetta-Karachi highway.

In her condolence statement on Monday, she condoled the loss of 41 precious lives in the coach accident and said that it is imperative to take effective measures to prevent such mishaps in future.

Passengers cannot be left at the mercy of drivers. Strict action will be taken against over speeding of passenger coaches and violation of traffic rules on national highways.

We share the grief of the families of those who died in the accident. Lasbela accident is very heartbreaking and every eye is tearful on this accident.

