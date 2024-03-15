Senator Samina terms Ramazan a month of personal accountability

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Friday said that the month of Ramazan was the month of personal accountability.

"This month teaches us to control our desires and self through which the believers have the ability to lead a life with patience and discipline", she said.

In her statement, she urged the masses to remember the Palestinian brothers and sisters in prayers. he said that it was a matter of concern for the Muslim Ummah that the Israelis have failed to stop the ongoing brutality of the Palestinians.

Senator Samina also said that people should look around and if someone was in need as it would not only bless halal sustenance.

She further said that all over the world, the prices of essential items are reduced as soon as Ramadan comes, but here in markets, it has often been seen that the prices of essential items skyrocket with the arrival of this blessed month. She urged the district administration and concerned authorities to crack down on hoarders and sellers of expensive items and take necessary steps to provide cheap items to the people.