Senator Samina Visits Rain-affected Areas Of Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Central Vice President of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Monday expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of life and property in Balochistan due to ongoing disastrous rains and floods in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Central Vice President of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Monday expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of life and property in Balochistan due to ongoing disastrous rains and floods in the province.

Speaking to the victims of rains and floods in Uthal, Kinraj and Bela after distributing ration and other relief items among them, she said Balochistan was never faced with such a potent natural calamity, that came in the shape of heavy rains and formidable floods and swept away people, cattle, infrastructure, and crops.

Senator Zehri said that people in Uthal, Kinraj and Bela needed relief materials and rations on urgent basis, which were handed over to the civil administration of the respective areas and under their supervision, these relief materials would be distributed among the affected people.

"6000 ration bags and other relief items were distributed to the flood victims of Lasbela while 5000 ration bags other relief items were handed over to Deputy Commissioner Lasbela", she added.

She said that the entire Balochistan has been affected by this natural calamity and "we all should pray may Allah have mercy on us all and save Balochistan from this disaster." She said, "We all have to work together to deal with this emergency and use all the resources to help and rehabilitate the victims.

" Zehri said the government was doing relief work in the affected areas while Pakistan Army, FC and other organizations were also playing their role in relief and rehabilitation.

She, while requesting the philanthropists and well-off people of Pakistan to come to the aid of rain victims in Balochistan, said it had become the duty of the reliable and respected people of every region to actively help the people of the affected region and try to arrange food as well as safe temporary shelter for them.

She asked the Federal and provincial governments to use maximum energies and resources for the speedy rehabilitation of rain victims.

"At the same time, by conducting a coordinated survey, the losses of the people should be remedied immediately so that the flood victims can resettle in their homes," she added.

Meanwhile, the public Constituencies of Uthal, Surab, Kinraj and Lasbela praised Senator Zehri for providing tents, rations and other necessary relief materials to the affected areas.

They said Senator Samina was a true daughter of Balochistan who personally visited different rain-hit areas and comforted the affected people.

