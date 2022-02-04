UrduPoint.com

Senator Samina Zehri Condemns Attacks On Security Forces In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Senator Samina Zehri condemns attacks on security forces in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Friday strongly condemned militants' attacks on security forces in Nushki and Panjgur areas of Balochistan.

In a condolence massage issued here, she expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the bereaved families of the martyrs saying that those involved would be brought to justice. She said that the entire nation shares the grief of the bereaved families and the injured.

She said that such incidents were heinous acts of sabotaging the peaceful atmosphere of law and order and those responsible for attacks would not be able to escape the grip of law, Senator Samina Mumtaz said that anti-peace elements who were trying to create anarchy in the country under a conspiracy which would not be allowed to succeed.

She said that cowardly acts of militants could not weaken morale of law enforcement agencies and the nation saying that all nefarious design of militants would be foiled.

"A handful of anti-peace elements cannot shake the resolve of the nation," she added.

She prayed for early recovery of the injured.

