Open Menu

Senator Sana Jamali Calls On Governor Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Senator Sana Jamali calls on Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, Sep 07 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday said the rapidly changing political and economic conditions of the entire region required us to make wise decisions as a nation.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Senator Sana Jamali here at Governor House.

The Governor said that it was a challenge to strengthen the infrastructure across the province in accordance with the changing conditions and increasing human needs in the province.

There is a lot of backwardness in the remote areas of the province in order to bring basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps, the interest of the people should be the focus and center of all policies and projects, he said.

He said that in this regard, only with the help and guidance of international institutions, our future goals can be achieved successfully.

With people-friendly policies and projects, we can easily get our country out of political and economic crises, in this regard, we have to make serious and courageous decisions in the present complex situation, he added.

Kakar said that time has come to rise above petty personal interests, adopt a national approach, put aside personal interests and adopt a policy of taking everyone together.

In this way, the people of Balochistan will also be able to actively participate in the development and prosperity of the country, he underlined.

Related Topics

Balochistan Governor All

Recent Stories

Arab League welcomes African Union&#039;s membersh ..

Arab League welcomes African Union&#039;s membership in G20

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

2 hours ago
 DSC meets with global football academies to boost ..

DSC meets with global football academies to boost talent scouting

9 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs P ..

Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs Pakistan moves to reserve day

9 hours ago
 Sonia Ahmed's vision elevates Miss Pakistan to Glo ..

Sonia Ahmed's vision elevates Miss Pakistan to Global prominence

9 hours ago
DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st A ..

DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st Arab Media Forum

11 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to King ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to King Mohammed VI over earthquake vi ..

11 hours ago
 UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its glo ..

UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its global leadership in finding effe ..

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transpor ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transport Master Plan 2030

12 hours ago
 Efforts to reform Multilateral Financial Instituti ..

Efforts to reform Multilateral Financial Institutions gather momentum at G20 Sum ..

12 hours ago
 ISA Director-General hails UAE&#039;s efforts to a ..

ISA Director-General hails UAE&#039;s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 20 ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan