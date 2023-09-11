Senator Sana Jamali calls on Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, Sep 07 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday said the rapidly changing political and economic conditions of the entire region required us to make wise decisions as a nation.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Senator Sana Jamali here at Governor House.

The Governor said that it was a challenge to strengthen the infrastructure across the province in accordance with the changing conditions and increasing human needs in the province.

There is a lot of backwardness in the remote areas of the province in order to bring basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps, the interest of the people should be the focus and center of all policies and projects, he said.

He said that in this regard, only with the help and guidance of international institutions, our future goals can be achieved successfully.

With people-friendly policies and projects, we can easily get our country out of political and economic crises, in this regard, we have to make serious and courageous decisions in the present complex situation, he added.

Kakar said that time has come to rise above petty personal interests, adopt a national approach, put aside personal interests and adopt a policy of taking everyone together.

In this way, the people of Balochistan will also be able to actively participate in the development and prosperity of the country, he underlined.