Senator Sarfaraz Bugti discusses coronavirus pandemic with Chief Minister Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Senator Sarfaraz Bugti called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at Punjab House, Islamabad, and discussed different matters including the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The CM told the senator about different steps taken by the provincial government for overcoming coronavirus crisis, said a handout issued here on Thursday.

The CM reiterated that people would not be left alone and vowed that the government would deal with the sagging economic conditions as well. He said that the third phase of Insaf Imdad Programme was being started soon, adding that the government was taking steps in the public interest while continuously monitoring the possibilities related to coronavirus. He said that the Punjab government had taken lead in adopting measures to counter the coronavirus attack. He said that Punjab would soon achieve the daily capacity of conducting 10,000 coronavirus tests.

Meanwhile, a network of field hospitals, quarantine and isolation centres had been set up throughout the province and people maintaining social relationships with the coronavirus patients were also been checked by the government, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the government was working day and night and the coronavirus pandemic would be soon overcome. The Punjab government was also pursuing the policy of extending cooperation to other provinces in its fight against coronavirus, added the CM.

Sarfaraz Bugti appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government for safety from coronavirus. He said that a worth-following policy had been adopted in Punjab to remain safe from coronavirus. The Punjab government was taking timely decisions in the situation resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

