Senator Sassui pays tribute to late Rasool Bux Palejo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Former provincial Minister Senator Sassui Palejo visited grave of eminent nationalist leader Rasool Bux Palejo and paid him rich tribute on his six death anniversary.

Sassui Palejo laid flowers over the grave of her uncle and offered Fateha.

Speaking on the occasion, Sassui said late Rasool Bux Palejo raised awareness among the people of Sindhi and organized the women and led an unprecedented struggle for the right of the province.

The sixth death anniversary of Awami Tahreek chief Rasool Bux Palejo is being observed across Sindh on June 7 and thousands of workers will visit the grave of the late leader at village Mangar Khan Palejo near Jungshahi district Thatta and pay him rich tributes.