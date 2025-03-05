Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt Leads PBM’s Ramazan Initiative To Provide 5 Million Meals
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Senator Capt. , Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), is spearheading an ambitious effort to distribute five million meals to deserving persons during Ramazan.
The initiative, part of the “Maizban-e-Ramazan" program, aims to support deserving individuals, including families in remote areas, orphans, and laborers.
PBM is organizing Iftaar arrangements at shelter homes, women empowerment centers, orphanages (Sweet Homes), mosques, and through mobile vehicles.
Senator Butt appealed to philanthropists, welfare organizations, and volunteers to join this noble cause, emphasizing the government’s commitment to standing with the economically vulnerable.
During his visit to a shelter home and Sweet Home in Islamabad, Senator Butt reviewed Iftaar arrangements and shared meals with children, reiterating PBM’s dedication to poverty reduction and social welfare.
While addressing the people who had gathered for Iftaar, the Managing Director of PBM assured them that the best possible facilities would be provided for Iftaar throughout the holy month of Ramazan.
He also directed the staff to carry out their duties with dedication, sincerity, and a passion for serving humanity.
Speaking to the media, he stated that PBM extends its services to families in remote and underdeveloped areas through its district-level infrastructure. He highlighted that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's impactful role in poverty reduction is widely recognized, thanks to its unique welfare initiatives.
He added that hosting Iftaar this Ramazan is a compassionate gesture, sending a clear message to economically vulnerable individuals that they are not alone in fulfilling this religious duty—the government stands with them. He shared that Iftaar arrangements are being organized at PBM’s women empowerment centers, schools for child laborers, orphanages (Sweet Homes), shelter homes, mosques, and through mobile vehicles.
Later, the Managing Director visited the Sweet Home in Islamabad, reviewed the Iftaar arrangements, interacted with the children, and shared the Iftaar meal with them.
