Senator Shaukat Tarin takes oath as Federal Minister

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to recently elected Senator Shaukat Tarin at President Office in Islamabad.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain felicitated Shaukat Tarin on taking oath as federal minister.

In a statement on Monday, he said Shaukat Tarin's efforts are commendable for stabilizing economy, poverty alleviation and promotion of construction industry in the country under the vision of the Prime Minister.

The Minister expressed the confidence that Shaukat Tarin will play an important role in economic progress of the country.

He said the business community has expectations from Shaukat Tarin.

Shaukat Tarin, who was earlier serving as the finance adviser, was elected as senator last week in the by-election for a general seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The seat was vacated after the resignation of PTI’s Ayub Afridi.

