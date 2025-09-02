Open Menu

Senator Sherry Rehman Calls For Comprehensive Strategy Beyond Dams To Tackle Floods

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Senator Sherry Rehman calls for comprehensive strategy beyond dams to tackle floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Senator Sherry Rehman, Vice President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said that dams alone will not prevent floods and called for a joint strategic approach addressing forest destruction, urban growth, river belt encroachments, illegal construction, timber mafia, and climate change.

Talking to a private news channel, Senator Sherry Rehman said that advocating dams without proper research overlooks the real and complex causes of floods, adding, ignoring the realities of climate change only weakens the country’s ability to prepare for future disasters.

She specifically pointed to deforestation and the unchecked influence of the timber mafia as key drivers of environmental degradation, stressing that these issues must be urgently addressed through coordinated national

policy.

Senator Sherry Rehman criticized the deteriorating forest cover in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), questioning the lack of meaningful dialogue and coordination among provinces on flood and water-related challenges.

She pointed out that despite repeated warnings and visible climate impacts, there has been no serious effort to bring stakeholders to the table for a unified strategy on environmental resilience.

She further called out the gap between political promises and action, urging all parties to move beyond rhetoric and collectively implement long-overdue commitments like the “Billion Tree” project.

Rehman stressed that tackling deforestation, regulating the timber mafia, and fostering inter-provincial cooperation are crucial steps toward climate adaptation and future flood prevention.

While backing the construction of small dams as part of a broader water management strategy, she called for a transparent audit of existing projects to ensure accountability.

She also raised concern over unchecked illegal encroachments along river belts, warning that such activities dangerously obstruct natural water flows and worsen flood risks.

She emphasized the urgent need for environmental regulation, enforcement, and cooperative governance to address Pakistan’s growing climate vulnerabilities.

In her concluding remarks, Rehman called for more study, research, and long-term planning to address environmental challenges.

