- Home
- Pakistan
- Senator Sherry Rehman Commends Administration for Saving Lives Through Early Warning System After Gl ..
Senator Sherry Rehman Commends Administration For Saving Lives Through Early Warning System After Glacier Burst In Ghize
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Vice President of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Senator Sherry Rehman, praised the local administration in Ghizer for their swift action and the effective use of the Early Warning System, which helped save precious lives after a glacier burst triggered severe flooding.
"The glacier burst in Ghizer led to an intense flood situation, but thanks to a timely and highly effective Early Warning System, no loss of life occurred," said Sherry Rehman.
"The early alerts helped warn local residents in time and prevented a major disaster," she added.
In the Tali Das stream, landsliding led to the isolation of the Roshan village population, but timely alerts enabled their evacuation, Rehman noted.
"This incident clearly highlights the critical importance of an effective early warning system," she stressed.
"The Ghizer incident is a wake-up call—Early Warning Systems must be established across the entire country," Sherry Rehman emphasized.
She further stated that setting up Early Warning Systems in every district is essential to deal with natural disasters.
"Climate change is becoming the Primary driver of glacier melt and extreme weather events," she warned.
"The impacts of climate change are no longer confined to the mountains—the entire country is at risk," said the senator.
"It is time we prioritize environmental protection, early warning systems, and local community training at the national level," she urged.
"Glacier melting, landslides, and heavy rains are becoming increasingly common," she noted.
"Every valley, every district, and every village now urgently needs alert systems, local response teams, and environmental awareness programs," concluded Sherry Rehman.
Recent Stories
UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in S ..
Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likely in Pakistan from August 23
Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food security
Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, says Ishaq Dar
SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market
ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz
UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..
Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar
Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65
Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegation visited Government College ..
Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Sherry Rehman Commends Administration for Saving Lives Through Early Warning System After Gl ..5 minutes ago
-
Envoys of five countries present credentials to President Zardari5 minutes ago
-
ANF foils bid to smuggle heroin abroad15 minutes ago
-
CPO suspends SI on corruption charges15 minutes ago
-
Dar to embark on two-day official visit to Bangladesh on Saturday15 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary convenes emergent meeting on rains15 minutes ago
-
Quarter Master General Bangladesh Army calls on CJCSC Gen Sahir15 minutes ago
-
Livestock sector: Another casualty of devastated floods in Swat, Buner15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner holds open court25 minutes ago
-
District admin strictly following ‘Open Door Policy'25 minutes ago
-
Widow gets Rs 2m insurance claim on Ombudsman's order25 minutes ago
-
PM directs protection of employees' rights; Cabinet approves dissolution of Utility Stores Corporati ..25 minutes ago