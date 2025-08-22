Open Menu

Senator Sherry Rehman Commends Administration For Saving Lives Through Early Warning System After Glacier Burst In Ghize

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Senator Sherry Rehman Commends Administration for Saving Lives Through Early Warning System After Glacier Burst in Ghize

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Vice President of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Senator Sherry Rehman, praised the local administration in Ghizer for their swift action and the effective use of the Early Warning System, which helped save precious lives after a glacier burst triggered severe flooding.

"The glacier burst in Ghizer led to an intense flood situation, but thanks to a timely and highly effective Early Warning System, no loss of life occurred," said Sherry Rehman.

"The early alerts helped warn local residents in time and prevented a major disaster," she added.

In the Tali Das stream, landsliding led to the isolation of the Roshan village population, but timely alerts enabled their evacuation, Rehman noted.

"This incident clearly highlights the critical importance of an effective early warning system," she stressed.

"The Ghizer incident is a wake-up call—Early Warning Systems must be established across the entire country," Sherry Rehman emphasized.

She further stated that setting up Early Warning Systems in every district is essential to deal with natural disasters.

"Climate change is becoming the Primary driver of glacier melt and extreme weather events," she warned.

"The impacts of climate change are no longer confined to the mountains—the entire country is at risk," said the senator.

"It is time we prioritize environmental protection, early warning systems, and local community training at the national level," she urged.

"Glacier melting, landslides, and heavy rains are becoming increasingly common," she noted.

"Every valley, every district, and every village now urgently needs alert systems, local response teams, and environmental awareness programs," concluded Sherry Rehman.

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Prog ..

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in S ..

45 minutes ago
 Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likel ..

Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likely in Pakistan from August 23

47 minutes ago
 Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food sec ..

Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food security

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, ..

Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, says Ishaq Dar

60 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market

SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market

30 minutes ago
 ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism f ..

ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato

30 minutes ago
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

2 hours ago
 UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime wi ..

UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

30 minutes ago
 Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes awa ..

Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65

2 hours ago
 Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegat ..

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegation visited Government College ..

30 minutes ago
 Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibil ..

Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan