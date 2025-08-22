Senator Sherry Rehman Commends Administration for Saving Lives Through Early Warning System After Glacier Burst in Ghize

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Vice President of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Senator Sherry Rehman, praised the local administration in Ghizer for their swift action and the effective use of the Early Warning System, which helped save precious lives after a glacier burst triggered severe flooding.

"The glacier burst in Ghizer led to an intense flood situation, but thanks to a timely and highly effective Early Warning System, no loss of life occurred," said Sherry Rehman.

"The early alerts helped warn local residents in time and prevented a major disaster," she added.

In the Tali Das stream, landsliding led to the isolation of the Roshan village population, but timely alerts enabled their evacuation, Rehman noted.

"This incident clearly highlights the critical importance of an effective early warning system," she stressed.

"The Ghizer incident is a wake-up call—Early Warning Systems must be established across the entire country," Sherry Rehman emphasized.

She further stated that setting up Early Warning Systems in every district is essential to deal with natural disasters.

"Climate change is becoming the Primary driver of glacier melt and extreme weather events," she warned.

"The impacts of climate change are no longer confined to the mountains—the entire country is at risk," said the senator.

"It is time we prioritize environmental protection, early warning systems, and local community training at the national level," she urged.

"Glacier melting, landslides, and heavy rains are becoming increasingly common," she noted.

"Every valley, every district, and every village now urgently needs alert systems, local response teams, and environmental awareness programs," concluded Sherry Rehman.