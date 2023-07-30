Open Menu

Senator Sherry Rehman Condemns JUI-F Workers Convention Blast In Bajaur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2023 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday strongly condemned the blast at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) workers convention in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In her statement here, the federal minister expressed solidarity with the families of those martyred in the attack and the entire JUI-F.

She also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured workers JUI.

The Minister who is also Pakistan People's Party vice president directed the People's Party workers to join blood donation and relief work.

She said the terrorist attack on political activism was very alarming.

