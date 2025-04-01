Open Menu

Senator Sherry Rehman Extends Warm Eid Wishes, Calls For Unity, Collective Progress

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Senator Sherry Rehman extends warm Eid wishes, calls for unity, collective progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Senator Sherry Rehman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Tuesday extended her warmest wishes to the nation, emphasizing the importance of national unity and stressing that it is the collective responsibility of all Pakistanis to work together towards the country's betterment and progress.

Talking on a private channel, Sherry Rehman urged the nation, particularly the youth to prioritize working for Pakistan's progress instead of seeking opportunities abroad.

Senator Sherry Rehman emphasized that both men and women should contribute equally towards the country's welfare and prioritize Pakistan's interests above all else.

Sherry also underscored the importance of women's financial independence, highlighting its significance in empowering women and promoting their overall well-being.

Responding to a query, Senator Sherry stressed the need for collective action to combat climate change, emphasizing the importance of individual responsibility, particularly in avoiding littering in public places during special days like Eid.

She further emphasised that as responsible citizens, it is our duty to play an active role in protecting the environment and mitigating the effects of climate change.

Recent Stories

Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in mult ..

Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in multiple counties

2 hours ago
 Burst gas pipe sparks colossal fire in Malaysia

Burst gas pipe sparks colossal fire in Malaysia

3 hours ago
 Pfizer opens research and development centre in Be ..

Pfizer opens research and development centre in Beijing

3 hours ago
 Korea's exports rise 3.1% on-year to US$58.3 billi ..

Korea's exports rise 3.1% on-year to US$58.3 billion in March

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025

4 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wish ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

11 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria a ..

13 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on ..

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother

15 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother

16 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

16 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence ..

Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan