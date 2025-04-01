Senator Sherry Rehman Extends Warm Eid Wishes, Calls For Unity, Collective Progress
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Senator Sherry Rehman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Tuesday extended her warmest wishes to the nation, emphasizing the importance of national unity and stressing that it is the collective responsibility of all Pakistanis to work together towards the country's betterment and progress.
Talking on a private channel, Sherry Rehman urged the nation, particularly the youth to prioritize working for Pakistan's progress instead of seeking opportunities abroad.
Senator Sherry Rehman emphasized that both men and women should contribute equally towards the country's welfare and prioritize Pakistan's interests above all else.
Sherry also underscored the importance of women's financial independence, highlighting its significance in empowering women and promoting their overall well-being.
Responding to a query, Senator Sherry stressed the need for collective action to combat climate change, emphasizing the importance of individual responsibility, particularly in avoiding littering in public places during special days like Eid.
She further emphasised that as responsible citizens, it is our duty to play an active role in protecting the environment and mitigating the effects of climate change.
