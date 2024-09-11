Open Menu

Senator Sherry Rehman Pays Homage To 'Quaid-e-Azam'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Senator Sherry Rehman pays homage to 'Quaid-e-Azam'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) PPP Senator Sherry Rehman paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary and encouraged Pakistanis to reflect on Jinnah' s vision and work towards a more inclusive, tolerant and democratic society.

In her message with a private news channel, Senator Sherry underscores the critical need for unity and collective effort to overcome the challenges that have held Pakistan back.

By putting aside differences and working together towards a common goal, Pakistanis can unlock their nation's full potential and create a brighter future, she added.

Senator Sherry Rehman reaffirmed her commitment to carrying forward the struggle for a peaceful, prosperous, and egalitarian Pakistan as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

She vowed to continue working towards a society where every citizen has equal opportunities and rights.

Rehman believes that empowering the youth is crucial for Pakistan's progress.

By inspiring and mentoring young minds, she hopes to create a ripple effect of positive change that will resonate throughout the nation.

Her goal is to equip future generations with the skills, knowledge, and values necessary to build a brighter future.

