Senator Shibli Condemns Attack On FC Post

Sun 27th December 2020 | 08:40 PM

Senator Shibli condemns attack on FC post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday strongly condemned the firing of terrorists on an FC post in Harnai Balochistan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed lives while performing their duties at the post.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of martyrs in the heaven and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

The cowardly activities of the terrorists could not lower the morale of the nation, he said adding the terrorists will be punished for the ghastly act.

