ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday administered oath of the office of Federal minister to Senator Shibli Faraz.

The oath taking ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said