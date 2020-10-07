Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz, on Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz, on Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

He laid a wreath and offered Fateha at the mausoleum. He also inked views in the visitors book to pay respect to the Father of the Nation.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central leader Haleem Adil Shaikh and others were alsopresent on the occasion.