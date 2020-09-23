UrduPoint.com
Senator Shibli, NPC President Discuss Issues Of Journalists

Wed 23rd September 2020

Senator Shibli, NPC President discuss issues of journalists

President National Press Club Shakeel Anjum called on Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday and discussed issues concerning journalists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :President National Press Club Shakeel Anjum called on Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday and discussed issues concerning journalists.

During the meeting, the minister said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan firmly believed in the freedom of expression.

The government was fully committed to the welfare of journalists and the protection of their rights, he added.

The minister asked the journalist organizations to play their role for resolution of issues of payment of salaries of mediamen.

The journalist organizations should improve their procedure for giving membership, as it would be helpful in resolution of issues and welfare of working journalists, he added.

Principal Information Officer Shahera Shahid was also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

