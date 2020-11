Senator Shibli prays for early recovery of Zafarullah Khan Jamali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has prayed for the early recovery of former prime minister and senior politician Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali from heart disease.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter on Monday, he said, "May Allah Almighty recover him from the heart disease."