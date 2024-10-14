Open Menu

Senator Siddiqui Criticizes PTI For Undermining National Dignity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Senator Siddiqui criticizes PTI for undermining national dignity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui Monday slammed PTI for consistently obstructing Pakistan's progress, urging them to prioritize national dignity and warned that choosing the SCO summit day for their actions would have severe repercussions.

In an exclusive Interview with a private news channel, he said, "PTI is habitual for disruption of the country's advancement, emphasizing the need for patriotism over political point-scoring."

He further criticized that despite senior leaders from PML-N and PPP being jailed, the country's matters were not derailed by similar blackmailing tactics, adding, the current disruptions were being driven by political agendas rather than genuine concerns for the nation's well-being.

He said, "PTI has a history of causing trouble whenever important events are on the horizon, adding, in the past, they disrupted the Chinese president's visit to Pakistan and now they are poised to do it again."

"Their actions are reckless and selfish, prioritizing political gain over national dignity," he said, adding, "It is crucial to remember that Pakistan's reputation is at stake and such antics will only harm the country's interests.

"

Responding a query, he emphasized, "Even if a PTI leader is imprisoned, the party can still function effectively, just like PML-N and PPP did during similar circumstances."

"In fact, history shows that PML-N and PPP continued to operate smoothly despite having their senior leaders jailed," he mentioned.

For instance, during Nawaz Sharif's imprisonment, PML-N remained a strong opposition force, and similarly, PPP continued its political activities when Asif Ali Zardari was jailed, he highlighted.

To another query, he replied that deadlock over the notification of the new Chief Justice that there was no any deadlock so far and collaboration and discussions were underway.

Replying a question, he added, "Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has been in communication with Bilawal Bhutto, leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), regarding a constitutional amendment."

"This amendment is a key part of Benazir Bhutto's unfulfilled agenda, and Nawaz Sharif has assured Bilawal that they will work together to implement it soon," he mentioned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Justice Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Benazir Bhutto Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz China Irfan Siddiqui Visit Progress Shanghai Cooperation Organization Muslim From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorr ..

Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow

1 hour ago
 U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lah ..

U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for ..

Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

1 day ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

2 days ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

2 days ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

2 days ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

2 days ago
 At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan