Senator Siddiqui Criticizes PTI For Undermining National Dignity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui Monday slammed PTI for consistently obstructing Pakistan's progress, urging them to prioritize national dignity and warned that choosing the SCO summit day for their actions would have severe repercussions.
In an exclusive Interview with a private news channel, he said, "PTI is habitual for disruption of the country's advancement, emphasizing the need for patriotism over political point-scoring."
He further criticized that despite senior leaders from PML-N and PPP being jailed, the country's matters were not derailed by similar blackmailing tactics, adding, the current disruptions were being driven by political agendas rather than genuine concerns for the nation's well-being.
He said, "PTI has a history of causing trouble whenever important events are on the horizon, adding, in the past, they disrupted the Chinese president's visit to Pakistan and now they are poised to do it again."
"Their actions are reckless and selfish, prioritizing political gain over national dignity," he said, adding, "It is crucial to remember that Pakistan's reputation is at stake and such antics will only harm the country's interests.
Responding a query, he emphasized, "Even if a PTI leader is imprisoned, the party can still function effectively, just like PML-N and PPP did during similar circumstances."
"In fact, history shows that PML-N and PPP continued to operate smoothly despite having their senior leaders jailed," he mentioned.
For instance, during Nawaz Sharif's imprisonment, PML-N remained a strong opposition force, and similarly, PPP continued its political activities when Asif Ali Zardari was jailed, he highlighted.
To another query, he replied that deadlock over the notification of the new Chief Justice that there was no any deadlock so far and collaboration and discussions were underway.
Replying a question, he added, "Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has been in communication with Bilawal Bhutto, leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), regarding a constitutional amendment."
"This amendment is a key part of Benazir Bhutto's unfulfilled agenda, and Nawaz Sharif has assured Bilawal that they will work together to implement it soon," he mentioned.
