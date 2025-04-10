Senator Siddiqui Denies Alleged U.S. Delegation Meeting With Imran Khan In Jail
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 11:52 PM
Senator Irfan Siddiqui, parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, has denied reports of a meeting between a U.S. delegation and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in Adyala Jail
Speaking during an appearance on a private tv channel (ABN), Senator Siddiqui dismissed the claims as unfounded. “No such meeting took place to my knowledge. I categorically reject these rumors,” he asserted.
The senator clarified that under jail manual, Imran Khan receives a list of proposed visitors and retains sole authority to approve or reject meetings. “If he refuses to meet certain individuals from his own party, how is that the government’s responsibility? The process depends entirely on his consent,” Siddiqui explained.
The senior PML-N leader accused PTI of lacking “ideology, principles, or political ideals,” alleging its priorities revolve around securing meetings only. “PTI has devolved into chaos, with its members operating in disarray,” he said, dismissing the party’s association with the Mineral Bill as “nonsensical posturing.”
Siddiqui also revealed that PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif had opted against becoming prime minister ahead of the 2024 elections, though he avoided speculation on Sharif’s future political moves.
Praising Sharif as a “veteran statesman,” he emphasized the former premier’s role in addressing national challenges, including the Balochistan conflict.
Highlighting the importance of political dialogue, Siddiqui singled out Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) chief Akhtar Mengal as a “pragmatic politician” open to political engagement and dialoy. However, he cautioned that “those who resort to violence and bloodshed cannot demand negotiations as a right.”
On the controversial six canals project, Senator Siddiqui questioned the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over its prolonged silence between July 8, 2024—when a presidential meeting on the issue was held and minutest were recorded—and March 14, 2025, when the Sindh Assembly passed a resolution opposing the construction.
He said that the matter would now be referred to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and suggested President Asif Zardari’s opposition was aimed at countering Sindh’s nationalist factions.
Responding to speculation about the PPP distancing itself from the government, Siddiqui dismissed such rumors, asserting the PPP “remains committed to constitutional norms as democratic force” and would not opt PTI’s confrontational tactics.
Addressing the military’s stance, he referenced the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stipulating two conditions: a public apology for the May 9 violent attacks and engagement with politicians.
“I’ve maintained that Imran Khan is open to talks, but PTI must first ensure that those they wish to negotiate with are equally willing,” Siddiqui stated, adding that Senator Azam Swati had endorsed his position.
