Senator Siddiqui meets President of Pakistan International Sufi Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, held a meeting with Agha Saleemuddin Khilji, President of the Pakistan International Sufi Council, District Islamabad.

Senator Siddiqui appreciated Agha Ji Sarakar’s efforts in promoting islam and propagating the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH).

Senator Siddiqui emphasized that unity among Muslims is essential for the progress of Pakistan and the broader Muslim Ummah.

He condemned the ongoing bloodshed of innocent civilians in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a stark reflection of global lawlessness.

He added that every civilized person around the world is raising their voice against the injustices faced by Palestinians.

Agha Ji Sarakar congratulated Senator Siddiqui on Pakistan’s victory in the Marka-e-Haq conflict with India and the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.

Agha Ji Sarakar praised Pakistan as a divine gift and a fortress of Islam. He also paid tribute to Senator Irfan Siddiqui’s academic, literary, political, and public service contributions.