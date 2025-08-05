Senator Siddiqui Meets President Of Pakistan International Sufi Council
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, held a meeting with Agha Saleemuddin Khilji, President of the Pakistan International Sufi Council, District Islamabad.
Senator Siddiqui appreciated Agha Ji Sarakar’s efforts in promoting islam and propagating the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH).
Senator Siddiqui emphasized that unity among Muslims is essential for the progress of Pakistan and the broader Muslim Ummah.
He condemned the ongoing bloodshed of innocent civilians in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a stark reflection of global lawlessness.
He added that every civilized person around the world is raising their voice against the injustices faced by Palestinians.
Agha Ji Sarakar congratulated Senator Siddiqui on Pakistan’s victory in the Marka-e-Haq conflict with India and the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.
Agha Ji Sarakar praised Pakistan as a divine gift and a fortress of Islam. He also paid tribute to Senator Irfan Siddiqui’s academic, literary, political, and public service contributions.
Recent Stories
UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza
UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes
Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM
IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC leader Altaf Wani calls August 5 darkest day in Kashmir’s history2 hours ago
-
New Polio case reported from Lakki Marwat3 hours ago
-
Fazlur Rehman offers condolences to Nawaz Sharif over cousin’s passing3 hours ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of Sardar Khan Niazi's mother-in-law3 hours ago
-
PTI lacks public support, relies on media tactics: Talal Chaudhry3 hours ago
-
Aug 5, a darkest day in Kashmir's freedom struggle: Mushaal Malik3 hours ago
-
CS Balochistan directs secretaries to address complaints of public immediately3 hours ago
-
CM chairs 28th cabinet meeting, approves reforms in labor, education3 hours ago
-
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the new DPO of Attock3 hours ago
-
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt3 hours ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu4 hours ago
-
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal4 hours ago