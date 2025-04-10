Senator Siddiqui mourns demise of senior journalist’s brother

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui, Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary party in the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Salim Nawaz, the younger brother of renowned journalist Tariq Aziz.

In a heartfelt condolence message, Senator Siddiqui extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul. He also sought patience and strength for the grieving relatives during this difficult time.

"May Allah grant the deceased a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss," he said.