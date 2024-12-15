Senator Siddiqui mourns the passing of Siddiqul Farooq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Parliamentary Party Leader in the Senate, Irfan Siddiqui, on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former PML-N Information Secretary Siddiqul Farooq.

In his condolence statement on Sunday, Senator Irfan Siddiqui described Siddiqul Farooq as a man of strong principles and unwavering loyalty.

He courageously opposed dictatorship, even in the most challenging circumstances, and despite enduring imprisonment, he remained steadfast, refusing to testify against former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif or abandon his side.

Senator Siddiqui further noted that the late Siddiqul Farooq was a “pen-wielding Mujahid,” guided by a life of simplicity, nobility, and honesty.

Despite holding high positions, his humble nature and simple lifestyle remained unchanged.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said, “His passing is a tremendous loss to journalism, politics, and integrity. His sacrifices and contributions to democracy and the Pakistan Muslim League (N) will never be forgotten. Even when I visited him just days before his death, his words were filled with deep concern for Pakistan, affection for Nawaz Sharif, and unwavering support for the Muslim League (N).

Senator Irfan Siddiqui prayed that Allah Almighty grant elevation to the soul of the deceased and provide strength and patience to the grieving family. Ameen.