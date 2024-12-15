Senator Siddiqui Mourns The Passing Of Siddiqul Farooq
Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Parliamentary Party Leader in the Senate, Irfan Siddiqui, on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former PML-N Information Secretary Siddiqul Farooq.
In his condolence statement on Sunday, Senator Irfan Siddiqui described Siddiqul Farooq as a man of strong principles and unwavering loyalty.
He courageously opposed dictatorship, even in the most challenging circumstances, and despite enduring imprisonment, he remained steadfast, refusing to testify against former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif or abandon his side.
Senator Siddiqui further noted that the late Siddiqul Farooq was a “pen-wielding Mujahid,” guided by a life of simplicity, nobility, and honesty.
Despite holding high positions, his humble nature and simple lifestyle remained unchanged.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui said, “His passing is a tremendous loss to journalism, politics, and integrity. His sacrifices and contributions to democracy and the Pakistan Muslim League (N) will never be forgotten. Even when I visited him just days before his death, his words were filled with deep concern for Pakistan, affection for Nawaz Sharif, and unwavering support for the Muslim League (N).
Senator Irfan Siddiqui prayed that Allah Almighty grant elevation to the soul of the deceased and provide strength and patience to the grieving family. Ameen.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Zahida Aftab crafts independence for women through free vocational training6 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui mourns the passing of Siddiqul Farooq6 minutes ago
-
456 animals to be provided in Lodhran under Transfer of Livestock Assets project6 minutes ago
-
47 Pakistanis rescued in boats capsizing incidents in South of Greece16 minutes ago
-
Registration for 'Dhee Rani' programme continues16 minutes ago
-
305 acres of forest land reclaimed from mafia16 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi met Saudi Minister of State for Interior Dr. Khalid Mohammed Abdullah Al Battal26 minutes ago
-
President grieved over loss of lives in boat capsizing incident near Greece26 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leader pays tributes to Jamal Afghani on his martyrdom anniversary26 minutes ago
-
PM expresses sorrow over loss of Pakistani lives in boat capsizing incident near Greece26 minutes ago
-
Boat capsize: special cell set up in Pakistan's Embassy in Greece26 minutes ago
-
2-day Women Gala 2024 concludes at Pak China Friendship Center26 minutes ago