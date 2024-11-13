Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolution” attempt by PTI founder

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday expressed skepticism about the PTI founder’s 13th “final call” for a revolution, predicting it will likely to meet the same fate as his previous 12 such attempts since his ouster following a no-confidence vote.

Siddiqui, the parliamentary party leader of PML-N in the Senate and chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, shared these remarks on the social media platform ‘X’.

Senator Siddiqui questioned the PTI founder, what kind of future he envisions for Pakistan as he calls on his supporters to take to the streets.

He highlighted the PTI’s four-year tenure—marked by disregard for the rule of law, incarceration of innocent individuals, and stolen mandates—was the worst period in Pakistan’s history.